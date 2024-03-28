Congress Leader Sunil Kedar Issues Direct Warning to Ruling Govt, Says 'He Will Fight Till the End'

Nagpur: Sunil Kedar, disqualified Congress MLA who was sentenced to 5 years in jail concerning district co-operative bank scam has issued a series of warnings to the ruling government ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Kedar, who represented the Savner assembly constituency, is currently out on bail. In December 2023, Nagpur High Court convicted him for his role in the Nagpur District Central Co-operative Bank, a 25-year-old case related to financial fraud.

In the MVA alliance, the Ramtek seat from Nagpur has gone to the Congress which is currently striving for a solution to end tussle among its members. Kedar was commenting on the nomination of the candidate for the Ramtek seat. Targeting the ruling govt, Sunil Kedar said, " I would just like to say to the ruling party that you and your govt officers both listen that next time when you attack Sunil Kedar, just hang him. Don't leave him. Because the next time he comes out (of jail), he will go to each of your houses and not spare you. I will fight till the end. If I don't fight then who will?"

Ramtek Tussle

Raju Parve, Congress MLA from Umred assembly constituency recently quit the party and joined Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Rashmi Barve as its candidate from Ramtek seat, It is being speculated that Shinde Sena is likely to nominate Parve from Ramtek. On the other hand, Suresh Sakhare of the UBT faction rebelled against the party and filed his nomination as an independent. Ramtek will conduct polls in the first phase of General Elections, on April 19th.