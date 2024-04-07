Congress Offers New Proposal to Prakash Ambedkar Ahead of Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections

There were signs that the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi would join the Mahavikas Aghadi in this year's Lok Sabha elections. But even after many rounds of discussion, as the seat allocation was not decided, Prakash Ambedkar decided to face the election independently. Also, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has announced more than 20 candidates across the state. But anyway, Congress is still trying to take Ambedkar with it and Congress leader in Nagpur Anis Ahmed has made a new offer to Prakash Ambedkar. Ahmed has said that we will take Prakash Ambedkar to the Rajya Sabha and if we come to power, we will also give him a ministerial post at the Centre.

Speaking about the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Anis Ahmed said that "Prakash Ambedkar cannot be elected in the Lok Sabha elections on his own. So he should support the Congress. We will take him to the Rajya Sabha and also give him a ministerial position at the Centre. We have given him a proposal in this regard. There is a possibility that he will accept this proposal." ," claims Ahmed.

Read More: Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: MVA Still Interested in Holding Seat-Sharing Talks With Prakash Ambedkar, Says Sanjay Raut

Nana Patole also commented.

Although Vanchit has announced to fight on his own, Congress state president Nana Patole had made a statement two days ago that we are still ready to extend the hand of friendship. Also, Nana Patole appealed to Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi that "Owaisi's MIM and Vanchit split votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, making the way for BJP's victory easier. Today's battle is the time to fight together, don't commit the sin of vote division."

Meanwhile, it will be important to see whether Prakash Ambedkar really responds to this repeated appeal from the Congress.