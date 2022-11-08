Congress to conduct medical checkup for aged participants of Bharat Jodo Yatra
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 8, 2022 06:07 PM 2022-11-08T18:07:12+5:30 2022-11-08T18:08:12+5:30
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, we are already have a team of 25 doctors with the yatra. After ...
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, we are already have a team of 25 doctors with the yatra. After the incident, we are planning to conduct medical check-ups for aged yatris and those with comorbidities." He added that Tuesday evening's corner meeting will be converted into a condolence meeting for Pandey.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the yatra will continue silently on Tuesday without playing any music to honour the memory of KK Pandey.Open in app