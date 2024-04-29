Congress Wants To Implement Religion-Based Quota in Country, Says PM Modi at Satara Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leveled accusations against the Congress on Monday, alleging that the party is strategizing to implement religion-based reservation in the country for political gains. He asserted that he would not let the party succeed in its attempts as long as he has the blessings of the public.

In his address to the public in Satara, the Prime Minister took a swipe at the Congress and said that the party "snatched" the rights and reservations of OBCs in Karnataka and gave them to the Muslims, alleging that the Congress wants to implement the same formula in the entire country.

"We gave universal status to the OBC commission, however, we saw the intentions of Congress in Karnataka. The Constitution of India prohibits reservation on the basis of religion. Bhim Rao Ambedkar ji prohibited reservation on the basis of religion," he said. "In Karnataka, OBC has a reservation of 27 per cent and overnight Congress declared all Muslims as OBCs. Overnight the rights and reservations of OBCs were snatched and given to (them) Muslims. Now, by changing the Constitution, Congress wants to implement the same formula in the entire country," said PM Modi.

"Satara mai, bhagwa pehle bhi lehrata tha aur lehrata hi rahega," said Prime Minister Modi as he addressed the huge gathering. The Prime Minister in his address said that Satara is no less than a pilgrimage site for all the devotees in the country, adding that the saffron-coloured flag that used to wave in the district will continue to wave ahead as well.

