"Congress will also split," warns Shiv Sena leader amid NCP turmoil

Following Ajit Pawar's rebellion within the NCP, it has become evident that a significant division has occurred within the party. This split in the NCP marks another significant earthquake in Maharashtra's political landscape, leading to discussions about the possibility of another seismic event. Sanjay Shirsat, a prominent leader from Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), has made a striking assertion in this regard, suggesting that a major split is imminent within the Congress party.

On July 2nd, Ajit Pawar pledged his support to the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state and assumed the role of deputy chief minister. He asserted that he has the backing of 40 MLAs, which was confirmed during a meeting of Ajit Pawar's faction. The MLAs have expressed their support for Ajit Pawar. However, his inclusion in the government has generated considerable discontent among the Shinde faction. It was rumored that the MLAs from the Shinde group were unhappy, but leaders from the faction have denied any discontent. Additionally, there are speculations about a potential split within the Congress, the third constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, following the NCP's division. This claim was made by Sanjay Shirsat, a prominent leader from the Shinde faction.

“Many Congress MLAs want to leave the party. I've heard that 16-17 MLAs wish to leave, they are waiting to build a majority among themselves. They will take a decision soon, and Congress will also split,” Sanjay Shirsat said.