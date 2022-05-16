Cow calves fell into a well in Mazgaon, Forest department rescued them

Two calves of a cow fell into 40 feet deep well without a wall in the Mazgaon-Metwada area near the city. Upon receiving this information, the villagers had gathered at the spot. Forest officials, with the help of locals, rescued the two calves from the well.

The Bhai Sawant Samadhi area in Mazgaon has been busy with cows for many days. There are a lot of cows in the Narendra Dongar area. Meanwhile, there is a wallless well in the Mazgaon-Metwada area. Due to the unpredictability of this well, two calves fell into the well. After that, the rescue team of forest ranger Madan Kshirsagar, forest ranger Dattatraya Shinde, Sagar Bhojne, and Ramchandra Redkar himself descended into the well and tied these two piglets with the help of rope and lifted them up. In all these rescue operations, the local citizens of Mazgaon got valuable help. Foresters Pramod Sawant, Pramod Rane, forest ranger Vaishali Waghmare, Prakash Patil, Appa Rathod, forest laborer Sawant driver Ramdas Jungle all rendered valuable assistance in this rescue operation.