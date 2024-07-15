Day After Harsh Criticism, Chhagan Bhujbal Makes Surprise Visit To Sharad Pawar's Residence

Following serious accusations against Sharad Pawar on the issue of Maratha and OBC reservations on July 14, Ajit Pawar faction leader Chhagan Bhujbal made an unexpected visit to Pawar's residence, Silver Oak, on Monday morning. Bhujbal's sudden meeting with Sharad Pawar surprised many, and the reason for this visit has not yet been revealed, leading to widespread curiosity.

In a recent speech, Chhagan Bhujbal indirectly criticized Sharad Pawar. The day after this speech, Bhujbal went to meet Pawar at Silver Oak, causing a stir in political circles. People are now questioning the exact reason behind this meeting. There have been rumors of Bhujbal's discontent in recent days, and his meeting with Pawar has intensified the speculation.

On July 14, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a public meeting where Chhagan Bhujbal delivered a powerful speech, indirectly accusing Sharad Pawar. Bhujbal remarked, "As a senior leader in the state, instead of resolving the reservation issue, advice is being given to opposition parties. Some people are igniting Maharashtra under the guise of reservation."

He continued, "The issue of reservation is extremely important in the state. As a senior leader, you should resolve this issue. Whether your animosity is with Chhagan Bhujbal or Ajit Pawar, what wrong has the OBC community done to you? Why don't you join us to settle this matter? Opposition leaders were supposed to attend the meeting, but they received calls from Baramati and did not come," Bhujbal added.