Delhi police team reaches Vasai, records statement of Shraddha's close friend

A team of Delhi Police recorded the statement of murder victim Shraddha Walkar’s close friend in her hometown of Vasai in Maharashtra.

A local official told that a 4-member police team from Delhi reached Manikpur police station in Vasai near Mumbai and recorded the statement of Shraddha's friend Laxman Nadar.

The official says the team will also record statements of local police officers who recorded the missing complaint filed by Walkar's father and interrogate her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla. It is to be known that Poonawala is accused of murdering Shraddha.

Poonawalla's family had moved from Vasai about 15 days before the brutal murder case of Shraddha Walkar came to light. According to the police officer, Poonawala had then come to help his family shift to Vasai. He said that now Poonawala's relatives will also be questioned. A senior officer said that this is the matter of Delhi Police and we will provide all necessary help to them.

According to the Delhi Police, Shraddha Walkar was allegedly strangled to death on the evening of 18 May by Aftab Poonawala. Then his dead body was cut into several pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for about three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli, South Delhi. Then kept throwing in different parts of Delhi for many days.