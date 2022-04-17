Delhi violence: Why is the Prime Minister silent? questions Sanjay RautRaut



Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut while talking to reporters has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the violent incidents that took place on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. There has never been violent incidents or riots on Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti before, why is the Prime Minister silent on this? Raut said. He has also targeted the opposition by commenting on the politics taking place in the state.

Why is Prime Minister Modi silent?

Attempts are being made to destabilize the country by setting elections in the country. There has never been violent incidents or riots on Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti before. And why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on this? The Prime Minister should talk about communal unity, said Sanjay Raut. He has also accused new-Hindutvawadi Owaisi of inciting riots. Raut said the chief minister was in touch with non-BJP chief ministers in this regard

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that it was an insult to Lord Rama to incite ethnic hatred in the name of Lord Rama. A curfew was imposed due to Ram Navami. This is very unfortunate.