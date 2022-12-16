Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Maha will again be the No.1 state in the country by 2026

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that the infrastructure development along with renewed investments in various industrial projects will take Maharashtra to the number one position in the country again.

According to a report of Indian Express, the mega infrastructure projects which have set in motion, coupled with investments will make the Maharashtra the number one state in the country by 2026, said Fadnavis. Mumbai has faced competition from metros like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Fadnavis exuded optimism that both Mumbai and Maharashtra will emerge as chosen destinations for investors.

Fadnavis said the government was determined to launch the oil refinery project at Barsu in Konkan as well as build Vadhavan port at Dahanu in Palghar district, this will transform the face of Maharashtra.

A proposal regarding the use of Mumbai Port Trust land for the development of Mumbai has been pending with the state government for a long time. Mumbai Port Trust has to be recognised as planning authority, but this proposal was not approved considering the relationship between the state and Centre during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. A committee was appointed to consider it, said Fadnavis.