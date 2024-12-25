Devendra Fadnavis Demands Congress Apologise to Nation for Repeated Insults to Dr Ambedkar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday called on the Congress party to apologize to the nation for repeatedly insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Speaking at a 'meet-the-press' event, Fadnavis accused the Opposition party of distorting the speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament.

"Congress should apologise to the nation for always insulting Ambedkar. Its anxiety was that no one should grow in stature above the Nehru-Gandhi family. Congress distorted Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar to mislead the people. BJP and Shah can not insult Ambedkar even in their dreams," Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister further stated that even his own speech in the Maharashtra Assembly, where he mentioned that Naxalites do not believe in the country's Constitution, was distorted to give the impression that he himself did not support the Constitution. Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, added, "We now have the technology to trace the entire digital footprint and identify those responsible for circulating such misleading messages."

Congress also knows that EVMs are tamper-proof, but “one can not wake up someone who pretends to be sleeping,” he said. He further stated that the Mahayuti secured a massive mandate in the assembly elections by successfully debunking the false narrative propagated by the Opposition during the Lok Sabha polls. The Chief Minister acknowledged that this mandate brings with it both high expectations and significant challenges.