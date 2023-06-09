Devendra Fadnavis directs investigation into death threats targeting Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar received death threats from unknown miscreants. Following this, his daughter and legislator Supriya Sule, on Friday, June 9, filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner regarding the issue. She demanded action be taken against those behind the act. Responding to this, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the police to initiate necessary measures and ensure appropriate action is taken.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promptly held a meeting with Mumbai Police Commissioner to discuss the matter. Following a meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promptly issued an order. Fadnavis firmly stated that Maharashtra will not tolerate such threats.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also reacted to the matter and said that the saffron party does not resort to intimidation and that it is not innate to them. He also demanded that the police conduct and thorough probe and that action should be taken against the culprit.