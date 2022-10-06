Devendra Fadnavis hails Maha CM Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally and exuded confidence for the upcoming Assembly election.

"Will congratulate the Chief Minister, yesterday he showed who is the real Shiv Sena, yesterday there were twice the number of people in BKC than Shivaji Park," said Fadnavis. He also highlighted saffron and real Shiv Sena's victory.

"There will be saffron on the assembly but that saffron will be the saffron of the real Shiv Sena i.e. Shinde of Shiv Sena and BJP alliance," he added. He also alleged former CM Uddhav Thackeray has shielded the Mumbai blast convicts.

"He (Uddhav Thackeray) supported the Mumbai bomb blast convicts, took along those who called Savarkar bad every day, and therefore he is seeing such times," he said.

Earlier on October 5, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his Dussehra rally hit back at Uddhav Thackeray for his Katappa remark, saying that even Katappa had self-respect and did not have double standards.

"They call me 'Katappa'. I want to tell you that even 'Katappa' had self-respect and did not have double standards like you," Shinde said.

Recently Uddhav Thackeray said, "The only thing I feel angry about is that when I was admitted to the hospital, the people whom I gave the responsibility (of the state) became 'Katappa' and betrayed us. They were thinking that I will never return from hospital."

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and leaders from his faction attended the Shiv Sena Dussehra rally on MMRDA ground.