Dhananjay Munde slams BJP, calls budget an April Fool joke

A public meeting was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by the Mahavikas Aghadi. As all three parties jointly organized the event, it gained significant attention. During the meeting, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde criticized the BJP.

MLA Dhananjay Munde said, "Today is April 1. Four days later, April 6 is the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Looking at the politics of the last 10 years, the people of the country and the state have been fooled by the lotus flower."

Marathwada belongs to revolutionaries, added Dhananjay Munde. The first meeting of Vajramuth Sabha of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) government is being held here. The government conducted a yatra here on the same date. The question is whether they are taking out the yatra to show their strength or in fear of the Vajramuth of the MVA. Dhananjay Munde said that the government is so afraid of this Vajramuth that wherever the Vajramuth of the MVA goes, the Chief Minister’s yatra will definitely start.

On March 9, the budget of government, which was formed 8 months ago, was presented. The budget was called Panchamrit. Joke day is celebrated on April 1. However, on March 9, the April Fool joke was seen in the budget itself. Marathwada's ambitious water grid project was pushed to the Centre. The farmers were left with nothing, said Dhananjay Munde.