Disband Election Commission of India, demands Thackeray

Mumbai, Feb 20 In a stunning statement, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray said the party name-symbol verdict of Election Commission of India (ECI) was "unacceptable", and demanded that the ECI must be 'disbanded', here on Monday.

Thackeray's shocker came at a media conference when he termed the ECI ruling of last Friday as "incorrect" and said his party has challenged it in the Supreme Court Monday.

"Such undemocratic decisions cannot be made on the basis of money-power... It's an unconstitutional verdict. We demand that the ECI should be dissolved, an impartial EC should be appointed and till then its work should be handled by the Supreme Court," roared Thackeray.

He termed the latest political developments as the Bharatiya Janata Party's strategy to systematically destroy the Shiv Sena for which it had contracted (Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde.

Last Friday, in a hard hit, the ECI had declared the faction led by CM Shinde as the 'real' one and awarded it the original party's name Shiv Sena and election symbol of Bow-and-Arrow, sparking howls of protests from the Thackeray side.

A livid Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut claimed on Sunday that an amount of over Rs 2000 crore was spent to grab the name-symbol and warned of exposing more on this in the coming days.

