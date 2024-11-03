Diwali 2024: Asha Bhosle Celebrates Bhai Dooj with BJP President Ashish Shelar, Bestows Blessings in Traditional Tilak Ceremony

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle, a Maharashtra Bhushan awardee, continued her cherished tradition of tying rakhi to Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ashish Shelar during the Bhai Dooj festival. As part of the celebration, she performed the ceremonial 'Aukshan,' blessing Shelar on this auspicious occasion.

In a special gesture ahead of Diwali, Ashish Shelar gifted Asha Bhosle a unique garden named "Asha Sargam Sagar," located in Bandra West. This beautifully curated garden showcases stunning photographs of Asha Tai and includes a special facility where visitors can listen to her beloved Marathi and Hindi songs daily.

Also Read: ‘Mathadish baatenge aur kaatenge’: Poster by SP leader in UP creates fresh flutter

The garden was officially inaugurated by Asha Bhosle just before the announcement of the upcoming elections, making it a significant addition to the cultural landscape of the area.