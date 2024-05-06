Dombivli: Woman Stabs Brother-In-Law To Death, Attempts Suicide

Sagar Mengane (38), a Dombivli resident, did was ask his sister in law Sangita why she had not served food to his brother. This allegedly led to Sangita stabbing him in chest resulting in instant death on Sunday, police said.

According to police, a heated argument started when Sagar went to Sangita’s house in Sonarpada in Dombivli east on Sunday afternoon. Sagar was angry that Sangita had not served food to his brother and her husband Sandip. As the argument escalated, Sangita allegedly picked up the kitchen knife and stabbed him in chest.

Sagar was rushed to AIMS hospital in Dombivli but was declared dead on arrival. Sangita, realising what she had done, attempted to harm her own self by slitting left wrist and was later treated for injuries.

Based on the complaint filed by Sagar's wife, aged 33, also a resident of Sonarpada, Dombivli East, the police have registered a case against Sangita Sandip Mengane under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation into the case is currently being held by Police Inspector Ram Chopade of the Manpada Police Station.