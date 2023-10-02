Drunk anti-social elements attack woman, family in restaurant

Lokmat News Network Nagpur

Three drunk anti-social elements smashed a liquor bottle on the head of a woman and also attacked her family members after being asked to stop talking in an abusive language at the Night Owl Restaurant on Amravati Road, Saturday night. Wadi police have registered a case against Karthik Nannware (25), Vishal Shahu (22) and Shrenal Meshram (19) following a complaint from one Vikrant Tiwari and arrested the accused.According to sources, Tiwari along with his wife, brother, sister-in-law and sister had gone to Night Owl Restaurant on Amravati Road on Saturday night. The Tiwari family was having dinner while the accused were celebrating a birthday. Meanwhile, Vishal started hurling abuses as he was intoxicated. Following this, Virant’s brother approached him and asked him to not use abusive words as there were women and children present. Vishal even apologised for his behaviour and the matter was settled. However, his friend, Karthik took affront at Vishal apologizing so submissively and started abusing the family. Vikrant and his brother tried to calm Karthik who turned violent.

The accused first attacked Vikrant's brother. He was injured after being beaten up and even hit with a chair. Seeing this, Vikrant tried to intervene but the miscreants attacked him too. Vikrant's sister-in-law suffered the liquor bottle blow to her head and sustained an injury. Kartik even ran towards Vikrant with a rod but as the latter dodged the attack, his sister got injured. Seeing their elders getting beaten up, the children screamed in fear and the place soon emptied out. Wadi police rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident. The accused fled on seeing the police and were rounded up later. Many restaurants and dhabas on Amravati road have become dens of illegal activities, including illegal sale of liquor and offering hookah puffs. These establishments remain open till early morning while the city police as well as their rural counterparts remain mute spectators. A month ago, the state Excise Department had raided the hotels and restaurants on Amravati road and found them to be serving liquor illegally. Fine was also collected from the owners of these establishments. After a few "dry" days the situation became "normal"!