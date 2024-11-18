'Ek Hein Toh Safe Hein, Rahul Gandhi Fake Hein’: Vinod Tawde Hits Back at Congress Leader’s Adani-Modi Allegations

The Maharashtra Assembly election campaign is in full swing, with polling scheduled for November 20 and results to be declared on November 23. Both the Mahayuti (BJP-led alliance) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are actively campaigning. Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, held a press conference where he launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Mahayuti. In response, BJP leader Vinod Tawde countered Rahul Gandhi's accusations in a fiery press conference.

Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Modi, alleging that his government is targeting Maharashtra’s wealth for exploitation. He accused Modi of favoring industrialist Gautam Adani, citing the allocation of Dharavi’s Rs. 1 lakh crore-worth land to a single entity. Rahul Gandhi also showcased a sealed "safe" during his press conference, claiming it symbolized the collusion between Modi and Adani. The safe contained a photo of Modi and Adani along with a map of Dharavi. Using the slogan “Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai” (If they are together, they are safe), Rahul accused the duo of working in tandem to loot the country.

BJP leader Vinod Tawde retaliated by mocking Rahul Gandhi’s slogan, saying, “Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai, Rahul Gandhi Fake Hai” (If they are together, they are safe, but Rahul Gandhi is fake). Tawde argued that Adani's rise as an industrialist began during Congress' rule, not under the BJP.

He cited multiple projects awarded to Adani during Congress-led governments, including:

A 12,400-crore deal in Telangana under Congress. A 46,000-crore solar project in Rajasthan, approved by then-CM Ashok Gehlot. The Dighi Port project during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. A coal mining contract in Chhattisgarh under CM Bhupesh Baghel. The establishment of Jaipur Airport under Ashok Gehlot.

Tawde emphasized that Adani himself credited his growth to the era of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, showcasing Congress’ long-standing ties with Adani. Tawde further accused the Congress of hypocrisy, questioning why Rahul Gandhi ignored Adani’s ties with Congress leaders like Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel. He mocked the theatrics of unveiling a safe with photos, suggesting that Rahul could also display photos of Adani with Congress leaders like Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, and pre-2014 Haryana CMs. Tawde remarked that six out of eight leaders present at Rahul’s press conference were from other states, highlighting a lack of Maharashtra representation in Congress’ campaign efforts.

The BJP leader concluded by stating that Congress’ past associations with Adani contradict Rahul Gandhi's current allegations, portraying Congress as opportunistic and misleading.