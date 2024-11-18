Maharashtra Election 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Blames BJP for Moving Industries to Gujarat

At a public rally in Devgad, Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray strongly criticized the BJP, accusing them of betraying Shiv Sena and hindering Maharashtra's progress. While campaigning for Sena-UBT candidate Sandesh Parkar in the Kankavli Assembly constituency, Aaditya condemned the ruling BJP for relocating industries from Maharashtra to Gujarat, which he claimed has left the state in a difficult situation.

Aaditya stated, "After betraying us by taking our party symbol, name, and legacy, what have you done for Maharashtra’s development? You have moved our industries to Gujarat and thrown Maharashtra into despair."

He also pointed out the difficulties his father, Uddhav Thackeray, faced as Chief Minister, mentioning that despite undergoing two surgeries and dealing with health problems, Uddhav was removed from office due to political betrayal. Aaditya stressed the strong connection between Konkan and Shiv Sena since the time of Balasaheb Thackeray and urged voters to support change by backing the flaming torch symbol (mashaal).

The event took place at the Saraswat Bank grounds in Devgad to promote Sandesh Parkar, the candidate from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, which is backed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Prominent leaders such as Gaurishankar Khot, Satish Sawant, Parshuram Uparkar, and others attended the rally.

Also Read: Maharashtra Election 2024: Raj Thackeray Calls Uddhav Thackeray a Traitor, Urges Sewri Voters to Deliver Justice

The rally included speeches from youth leaders like Swapnil Dhuri, Kiran Tembulkar, and Vivek Tamhankar, who emphasized the need for political change and supported the MVA's vision for Maharashtra. A bike rally was organized from Jamsande to Devgad to gather support.

Aaditya also spoke at similar rallies in Achara, Managaon (Kudal Taluka), and Vengurla as part of his campaign for the assembly elections.