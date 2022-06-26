Eknath Shinde offering 50 crores to join his camp, reveals Shiv Sena MLA

Aurangabad: The number of MLAs joining Shiv Sena's rebel leader Eknath Shinde's group is increasing day by day. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Uday Singh Rajput has made an offer of Rs 50 crore to join Eknath Shinde's group. The claim by Kannada MLA Uday Singh Rajput from Aurangabad district is likely to take a different turn. 'There was an offer of Rs 50 crore more for mutiny from the army. I also have footage of two four-wheelers being paid. But I did not betray, I will not betray Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena. Even if I pay Rs 100 crore, I will not betray, 'said Rajput.

Meanwhile, the list of leaders joining the Shinde group seems to be growing day by day. Minister Uday Samant has also left for Guwahati. ANI has tweeted about this. Uday Samant is the eighth minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government after Eknath Shinde, Dada Bhuse, Abdul Sattar, Sandipan Bhumare, Gulabrao Patil, Bachchu Kadu, and Shambhuraj Desai.\

Also, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been discharged today. After this, the governor has given orders to the Director General of Police and Mumbai Police Commissioner to provide police protection to the families of Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. In addition, the families of 15 rebel MLAs have been provided Y-level security by the central government. On Saturday morning, Shinde had sent letters signed by 37 MLAs to the Chief Minister and Home Minister.