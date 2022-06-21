Eknath Shinde Tweets over political crisis, says "We never cheated for power"

Mumbai: Shiv Sena minister and Thane leader Eknath Shinde has revolted. He is said to have 35 MLAs with him. There is also an independent MLA. Shinde has taken some of these MLAs with him, but his special office bearers from Thane have also gone to Surat. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde has now tweeted about this from his Twitter account. "We have never cheated for power," Shinde tweeted.

"We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks ... Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva ... We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb's thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings" Eknath Shinde said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are claiming to be unhappy with the establishment of power with the Congress and NCP. These MLAs have also said that if Shiv Sena goes with BJP, we will stay with you. Shiv Sena MLAs do not get development fund, this fund is given to the works of NCP leaders in the constituency. This time the MLAs are not even taken into confidence. When complaints are made to Uddhav Thackeray, he is not even noticed, such were the complaints of Shiv Sena MLAs. In all these circumstances, it is being said that Shiv Sena's candidate for Rajya Sabha fell.