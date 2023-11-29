Farmers compensation to flat transfer fees: Maharashtra govt takes key decisions in cabinet meeting

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms wreaked havoc across several districts of Maharashtra over the last two days, causing extensive damage to agriculture and fruit crops, impacting around 1 lakh hectares. Responding promptly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the revenue and agriculture departments to expedite the panchnama process in all affected districts.

In a cabinet meeting attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the administration received clear instructions to work on a war footing to ensure swift relief to affected farmers.

Meanwhile, various decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Shinde. Instructions were issued to promptly submit a combined report for drought-affected areas, ensuring farmers receive compensation without delay. The reduction of the flat transfer fee for slum rehabilitation by 50% emerged as a significant relief measure for slum dwellers.

The 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Vidyalaya, Sundar Vidyalaya' campaign will be launched in the state through which schools will be evaluated. There will be 478 schools in the first phase. The expedited construction of the 'Marathi Bhasha Bhavan' and increased government co-guarantee for the Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation were also approved.