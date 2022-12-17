Fire at hospital in Mumbai suburb

December 17, 2022

Fire broke out at Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday afternoon. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight ...

Fire at hospital in Mumbai suburb

Fire broke out at Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday afternoon.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

