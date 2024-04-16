Fire Ravages Two-Storey Structure in Pune's Budhwar Peth Area, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a two-storey clustered structure in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city. No casualties have been reported. A team from the Pune Fire Department immediately reached the spot and doused the fire. Last week, in a similar incident, 150 scrap shops were destroyed in a major blaze in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area.

According to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade department, the alert call was received at around 12.48 am.

Also Read: Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 11-Storey Residential Building in Mohammed Wadi (See Pics and Video)

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a two-storey clustered structure in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city. No casualties have been reported. A team from the Pune Fire Department immediately reached the spot and doused the fire.



(Source: Pune Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/5yTJgTLm0P — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Over 164 staff and 16 fire tenders from PCMC, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Mahindra Company were deployed to put out the fire. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained As per officials, the fire was doused by around 5.30 am on Saturday. The cool-down operation continued till late Saturday evening under heavy police force to control the crowd that had gathered at the spot. Balaji Vaidya, sub-fire officer, PCMC fire brigade, said, “As most shops and godowns were stacked closed to each other, the fire spread rapidly. The shops stored wooden material, scrap and inflammable chemical containers. The tenders had to make over 40 trips to refill water.” and no casualties were reported.

