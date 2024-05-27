Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Pen's Ganpati Bappa Goes Global as Fifth Batch of 5,000 Idols Shipped to Canada and America

Pen: The fifth batch of Ganesh idols to be sent abroad this year left Pen last Thursday. Sculptors Sachin and Nilesh Samel, owners of Deepak Kala Kendra, said they have sent 5,000 small and big idols to Canada and the US in this batch.

NRIs abroad celebrate Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm. For this, many order Ganesh idols from Pen City, which is the cradle of Ganesh sculptures. Once it starts raining, the idols cannot be sent in case of storm winds and rough seas. Therefore, the order has to be completed before the monsoon. Like every year, the demand is recorded from February to the end of May. Fifteen days later, the workshop began working systematically to deliver the order. This year, there was a huge demand from Ganesh devotees abroad for Ganesh idols decorated with clothing. In the absence of skilled workers, the sculptors here have to work hard to complete it.

Destination of Ganpati Idols

Earlier, four orders were sent to London, Singapore, Bangkok, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand and the US. On Thursday, 5,000 Ganesh idols were sent with box packing. This includes six statues ranging from one to four feet and 10 feet large.

"As many as 30,000 Ganesh idols have gone abroad this year. There will be another shipment in 15 days. Most statues have been gone to the United States. Eco-friendly idols have been sent."

- Nilesh Samel, sculptor, Deepak Kala Kendra, Pen.