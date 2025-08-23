Ganeshotsav 2025: Maharashtra Govt to Grant Rs 25,000 to Each 'Bhajani Mandals' for Ganpati Festival

Maharashtra Culture Minister Ashish Shelar said on Friday that the state government will provide a capital grant of Rs 25,000 each to 1,800 'bhajani mandals' (devotional music troupes) to purchase instruments for the upcoming Ganesh festival. The 10-day Ganesh festival, which begins on August 27, has been accorded the status of a state festival this year.

Talking to reporters, Shelar said, "Under this initiative, 1,800 bhajani mandals will be granted ₹25,000 each to buy musical instruments. This decision is part of the cultural programmes and activities planned across Ma-harashtra to mark the festival."

Also Read | Nagpur Marbat Festival 2025 Live Streaming: Watch Kaali and Pili Effigies Procession Online.

Online applications for the grant will be available on the web portal https://mahaanudan.org from August 23 to September 6. Shelar appealed to 'bhajani mandals' to take maximum benefit of the scheme.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal, a well-known community Ganesh association, has secured an insurance cover of Rs 474.46 crore for its five-day Ganpati celebrations this year, said an official on Friday.

Last year, the mandal had an insurance cover of Rs 400.58 crore. The festivities, held at King's Circle in Sion, will begin with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27 and continue for five days.

"The Ganesh idol is adorned with more than 69 kg of gold ornaments, over 336 kg of silver, and other precious items donated by devotees," said Amit Pai, chairman of GSB Seva Mandal, in a statement. He said the mandal, which claims to be the richest Ganesh mandal in the country, will be celebrating its 71st.