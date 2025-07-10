Ganpati Bappa Morya! Maharashtra Government Declares Ganeshotsav as Official State Festival

In a historic move, the Maharashtra government has declared the century-old public Ganesh festival as the official "Maharashtra State Festival." Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar made the announcement in the state legislative assembly, emphasizing the festival’s deep-rooted connection with Maharashtra’s social and nationalist history. Started by Lokmanya Tilak in 1893, Ganeshotsav was aimed at uniting people and inspiring a sense of patriotism during the British era. Even today, the festival reflects the values of self-respect, native language pride, and cultural unity. Shelar called it a celebration of Maharashtra’s identity, which has now gained international cultural significance.

Shelar strongly addressed attempts made by various groups to obstruct the traditional public celebration of Ganeshotsav through legal challenges in different courts. He praised the Mahayuti government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, for swiftly removing all obstacles and legal speed-breakers in favor of continuing the tradition. The state government remains committed to upholding the grandeur and legacy of Ganeshotsav, treating it not just as a festival but as a vital part of Maharashtra’s cultural and spiritual heritage that deserves full institutional support.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai APMC Faces Possible Relocation; Ulwe, Palghar Among Proposed Sites

The issue of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols, which had been restricted based on Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines during the previous government’s tenure, was also addressed. Shelar said the present government explored sustainable alternatives instead of banning the tradition outright. A scientific study was conducted through the Rajiv Gandhi Science Commission, involving the Kakodkar Committee, to assess the environmental impact. With Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's approval, previous restrictions were lifted. As per court rulings, POP idols can now be made, displayed, and sold, paving the way for more inclusive celebrations that still consider eco-friendly practices.

The Maharashtra government has also committed to providing financial assistance, police protection, and necessary infrastructure for Ganeshotsav celebrations across the state, including major cities like Pune, Mumbai, and rural towns. Shelar stated that the government is willing to bear the costs required to ensure the festival is conducted with full energy and discipline. He encouraged Ganesh Mandals to create thematic displays that highlight the contributions of the Indian Army, social initiatives, Operation Sindoor, national icons, and internal development work, urging them to celebrate with both enthusiasm and social responsibility.

Minister Shelar concluded by expressing immense pride in officially declaring Ganeshotsav as Maharashtra’s State Festival. He emphasized the importance of making the festival both vibrant and environmentally conscious. By integrating cultural heritage with modern values, the government aims to make Ganeshotsav a platform that showcases Maharashtra’s inclusive identity. All Ganesh Mandals have been urged to align with the festival’s broader goals and uphold its traditions in a manner that inspires both locals and visitors. The announcement marks a significant cultural milestone and reaffirms the state’s commitment to preserving and promoting its rich heritage on a global stage.