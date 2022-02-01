'Gehraiyaan' has made me face my fears: Siddhant Chaturvedi

With 'Gehrayaiaan', actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has managed to overcome his fears -- especially hydrophobia.

"Shooting for a film like Gehariyaan has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, and expand my horizons, and explore an untapped version of myself," the actor said.

He added, "I remember telling Shakun that I want to grow up with this film, and that's what has happened exactly. I am grateful to him for making me look beyond the conventional norms and dig deeper into the reality."

Helmed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehrayaiaan' will see Siddhant sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

