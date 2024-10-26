Good News for ST Employees: Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹350 Crore Financial Assistance for Diwali 2024 Salaries

ST employees in Maharashtra received good news as the state government approved a financial assistance package of ₹350 crore for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST Corporation). This significant decision comes in response to the corporation's ongoing financial crisis and aims to provide relief to employees during the Diwali festival.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) had sought a concession amount from the government for September 2024. In response, the government approved this request following a letter from the corporation's vice-chairman and managing director. The state has sanctioned ₹350 crore for the ST Corporation and intends to distribute the funds before the Diwali festival.

Also Read| Congress Releases Second List of 23 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

This fund will assist ST employees with their salaries and other facilities. The accounts officer has been instructed to disburse the amount to the ST Corporation promptly, ensuring that salaries are paid to employees before Diwali. This timely support is expected to foster a joyful atmosphere during the festival for both ST employees and their families.

The government's role in ensuring economic stability is crucial for the financial well-being of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST Corporation). This assistance is particularly significant given the corporation's ongoing losses and financial strain. The support provided by the government will be a vital relief for the general staff of ST, helping them navigate through the corporation's crisis.