'Govt Postponing Election Out Of Fear': Supriya Sule Lashes Out At Mahayuti In Jalgaon

NCP leader Supriya Sule sharply criticised the government, stating, "Today, they (BJP) have broken up the parties, and tomorrow, they could come into your homes and cause harm." She accused the government of postponing elections out of fear and expressed confidence that despite the delay, "the next government will be ours." Sule made these remarks during a women’s gathering organised by the NCP Sharad Pawar group in Jalgaon.

Sule highlighted the long-standing bond between Jalgaon and Sharad Pawar, noting, "Jalgaon has always had a special relationship with Pawar Saheb." She shared that women had received messages warning them that they wouldn’t receive assistance in Ladki Bahin scheme if they didn’t attend a particular programme. While she expressed gratitude to the government for providing funds to women, she condemned the coercion, saying, "They are being told to wear red sarees to attend. If there is oppression, break free from it and vote for whoever you want. This is the time to drive out the oppressive government."

Clarifying the purpose of her visit, Sule said, "I am here to ask for your votes, but not through intimidation—rather, through love and service to those who work hard." She also pointed out, "They call it the Ladki Bahini Yojana, but only after the Lok Sabha elections did they care for the sisters. I have experienced this personally." Emphasising the separation of personal relationships and work, Sule added, "We must do our work calmly and within the constitutional framework."

Sule also criticised the government for imposing taxes on agriculture, pledging, "When our government comes to power, we will remove such taxes on agricultural products." As she spoke, a woman in the audience voiced her concerns, calling for prohibition, better prices for soybeans and cotton, and support for struggling farmers. The woman questioned, "How can we survive on such meagre earnings?" Sule assured her, "I will raise your demands in the Lok Sabha."

Additionally, Sule promised that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi forms the government, they would implement alcohol prohibition programmes in rural areas. She vowed, "If Anganwadi workers' wages are not increased, I will go on a hunger strike." Criticising the current government, she accused them of "focusing solely on splitting parties and playing politics with votes." Sule declared, "We are fighting against such injustices across the state."

"The government is afraid, which is why the elections are being postponed. However, the people are smart. Even if the elections are delayed, our government will come to power," she expressed confidently. Although full success was not achieved in the Lok Sabha, Sule urged the party officials to "get back to work with renewed energy," Sule said.