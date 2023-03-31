Ground staff arrested for stealing electronic gadgets from Delhi-Mumbai flight

Two ground staff were arrested for allegedly stealing electronic gadgets from a Mumbai-bound cargo airline, police said. The theft was reported by Anil Kumar, a security officer of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, Thursday at IGI Airport Police Station.

He said several electronic items from one of their consignments bound to Mumbai from Delhi were stolen. According to the complaint, an email from QuickJet Airlines reported the firm that items including Fire Bolt smartwatch, Boat airpods, RedMi 10 mobile phone and Sony earphone were missing from one of their consignments, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

The company conducted an internal enquiry among all workers who were deployed during the flight. During questioning of the staff, an employee named Pradeep confessed to have been involved in the theft, the DCP said. When questioned further, Pradeep said he was helped in the theft by another worker, Mohan Kumar.

A case under sections 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC was registered against the two, police said. Some articles including the mobile phones and Sony earphones were recovered from their possession, Mahla said.