Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Vidarbha; 29 fatalities reported in four days

For the past few days, the state has been grappling with heavy rains, causing disruption in people's lives. Vidarbha has also experienced relentless downpours. Western Vidarbha is reeling under severe flooding. The Regional Commissioner's office in Amravati has issued a preliminary report on the damages caused by the natural calamity. In these four days, 29 people have lost their lives due to electrocution, drowning, and wall collapse.

In Vidarbha, 3,4887.85 hectares of agricultural crops have been damaged. Additionally, 10,380 houses have been affected. A total of 5,156 people from 1,658 families trapped in the floods were shifted to safer places. Farmers are facing the crisis of delayed sowing, as per the reports. The highest number of suicide victims in the state are from western Vidarbha. The situation has become critical for farmers, and the region of Western Vidarbha has witnessed the highest number of suicides in the state. Hence, the farmers have made a demand for a special package to be announced for Western Vidarbha.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the west coast can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall until July 26. Today, the Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains in both Mumbai and Thane. Additionally, the Konkan, Goa, and Ghat regions of Central Maharashtra may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.