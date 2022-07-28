Heavy rains in Chalisgaon; Water entered many houses in Nagad Road area

Chalisgaon: Heavy rains lashed Chalisgaon and surrounding areas on Wednesday night. Due to this, water entered the slums of the Nagad Road area at 11 pm, causing panic among the residents.

As the water entered the house, the bed and food items were soaked. Due to this heavy rain, water entered the low-lying areas. The citizens pumped the water from the house by using water engines. Due to this, the citizens suffered a lot, their bedding and food items were soaked in water. Local citizens expressed their anger at the municipality as well as the public representatives. Water seeped into our houses because the drains were not cleaned. No one pays attention to us. Local citizens have alleged that we have to bear this problem because of the municipality.