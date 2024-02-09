A trespasser at Vashi station miraculously survived being run over by a train on Monday afternoon, thanks to the swift actions of passengers and railway police. The individual, identified as 48-year-old Rajendra Govind Khandke of Koparkhairane, attempted to cross the tracks in the opposite direction after disembarking from a train. CCTV footage captured the dramatic incident where Khandke, realizing the approaching train was too close, jumped onto the tracks and was subsequently dragged ahead of it.

Quick-thinking commuters made a desperate effort to rescue Khandke by pushing the train to the other side, successfully pulling him to safety. Despite the rescue, Khandke later succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred on platform number 2 of Vashi station at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) end, involving a Panvel-bound train.

NAVI MUMBAI | Commuters Push Train to Save Man Trapped Under Wheels At Vashi Station. The commuters at Navi Mumbai's Vashi station took a step ahead to save a man trapped beneath the wheels of a suburban train. #viralvideo#vashi#spirtofmumbaipic.twitter.com/7BKY1H08RJ — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) February 8, 2024

Following the rescue, Khandke received basic first aid and was transported to Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital in Vashi, later being transferred to JJ Hospital. The Redditor who posted the viral rescue video, Cat_of_Culture, described the scene, mentioning that the train had barely entered the station when the incident occurred. Railway officials emphasized the dangers of trespassing and highlighted the availability of multiple underpasses at Vashi station for platform switching and station access.

In response to the incident, an official expressed disbelief at the physical strength required to move a train coach, particularly one from a 12-car train. The official highlighted the significant weight of an empty broad-gauge EMU coach, around 56 tonnes, and emphasized the dangers associated with attempting such rescues, urging commuters to refrain from engaging in such activities.