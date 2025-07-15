Hingoli Road Accident: Two Killed in Tempo and Two-Wheeler Collision Near Kawatha Phata

A tragic incident took place Near Kinhola Phata when a tempo traveling towards Kavatha Phata in the taluka collided head-on with a two-wheeler heading towards Jintur Phata. The impact of this accident so hard that both people on the two-wheeler died on the spot.

The accident took place around 2pm on Tuesday, Shubham Rajkumar Mahajan (29) and Ankush Mahavir Mahajan (32), both residents of Mangalwar Peth, Vasmat, sustained critical injuries in the accident and were pronounced dead at the Upazila Hospital. Upon notification, Rural Police Station personnel, including Saponi Gajanan Borate, Bhagwan Aade, Ajay Pandit, and Lokhande, responded to the scene and transported the injured to the hospital with the help of citizens.



Meanwhile, traffic on the Aundha Nagnath-Nanded road was disrupted after the accident. The police conducted a panchnama and cleared the traffic. The process of registering a case in this regard was going on at the rural police station till late.