HSC Board Exam: 12th board exam hall tickets available online from today

Hall tickets for the 12th board exam will be available online from today. Students will get hall tickets by visiting the website www.mahasscboard.in. The students will have to get the signature of the headmaster on the hall ticket. Meanwhile, according to the schedule announced by the board a few days ago, the 10th and 12th examinations will be held next month. According to the schedule, the class 10 examination will start from March 15 and the class 12 examination will start from March 4. Meanwhile, the board's hall tickets for the 12th exam will be available online from 1 pm today. Hall tickets will be made available online on the Board's website.

12th board exam online hall ticket will be available at www.mahahsscboard.in. Meanwhile, the administration has said that in case of any technical difficulties in obtaining the ticket, the higher secondary schools or junior colleges should contact the divisional board. Meanwhile, while printing the hall ticket online, the students have been instructed to print the hall ticket without any charge and sign it with the seal of the headmaster and principal.

How to download?

First go to www.mahahsscboard.in from the internet browser you are using.

You can then go to the College login option and download the hall ticket online.

