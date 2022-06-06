HSC Results 2022: Class XII result likely to be released this week, says Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra minister of State for Education, Varsha Gaikwad, while talking about the results, said in a single sentence that the results of the 12th standard examination will be announced soon. Some states have declared their results, but some states, including Maharashtra, are yet to get their results.

Class 12 exams were conducted offline this year. Exams were not held last year due to the covd pandemic. But this year, as covid situation was in control, the 10th and 12th exams were conducted offline. Now students and parents are waiting for the result. The results of Class XII are likely to be released this week.

The standard procedure is that the results are announced 60 days after the last paper of the board. At this time the 12th paper started 15 days late. Therefore, we will announce the results by June 10, the board had said. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that the results of Class XII would be released next week and the results of Class X would be released by the end of June. However, the date of the test results has not been officially announced yet.