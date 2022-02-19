I will expose ED scam next week, says Sanjay Raut

After taking over BJP leaders, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has now directly challenged ED. Sanjay Raut has announced that he will unveil the biggest scam of ED next week. We have truckloads of evidence. Thousands of us will go to the ED's office with this evidence. Then the ED office will be closed. Next week we will uncover the biggest scam of ED. Raut has warned that the biggest scam of ED will be exposed next week.

Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut had held a press conference today. MP Sanjay Raut was also present on the occasion. When Sanjay Raut was also questioned by the media, he clarified that he would expose the ED scam.