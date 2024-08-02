IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Mother Manorama Gets Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case

Manorama Khedkar, the mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, was granted bail on Friday in a criminal intimidation case. Manorama had been detained at a lodge in Hirkaniwadi village, Mahad, Raigad district, following a search launched by Pune Rural Police for her and her husband, Dilip Khedkar.

The Paud police in Pune Rural have charged the Khedkar couple and five others under various IPC sections, including 307 (attempted murder), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with a deadly weapon), 147 (rioting), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Additionally, the Arms Act has been invoked in the case.

On Wednesday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) canceled the candidature of Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre. The UPSC also barred her from participating in future exams for "misrepresenting information" in her Civil Services Examination application, which is held annually to recruit civil servants for the Government of India.

