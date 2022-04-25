If you want to bring Presidential rule, bring it together in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh: Sanjay Raut

The political atmosphere in the state has heated up over the Hanuman Chalisa row. After the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, he has reached Delhi today to meet the Union Home Secretary. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has again criticized Kirit Somaiya over this. Raut has said that the BJP delegation has met the Union Home Secretary seven times in the last two years. A delegation with 2-4 people is going (to Delhi) & what happened in Maharashtra? Someone bled a little (referring to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya)... if you have a problem, meet the Maharashtra CM, but you're going to Delhi, what is this?, said Sanjay Raut.

Raut said, UP saw 17 rape & murder cases in 3 months, so the state will handle the law & order itself. Yogi Ji is efficient enough. Similarly, Maharashtra is under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray; these people are insulting Maharashtra, making a drama.

Why don't they impose presidential rule there? These people have no job in Maharashtra. If you have any questions regarding law and order, you should meet the Home Minister or the Chief Minister. If anyone was informing the Home Minister about the incidents in Uttar Pradesh, he would taken note. If you want to bring a presidential rule, then in both Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh it should be imposed, Raut said.

Sanjay Raut said that two or four people go. They land in Delhi, meet journalists, defame Maharashtra. This is a conspiracy to discredit Maharashtra, and if this conspiracy continues like this, people will slap these Maharashtra traitors on the spot, he said.