In Mumbai, buildings, high-rises report more Covid cases, BMC informs

Maharashtra recorded 8067 new corona patients on Friday. The highest number of patients were found in Mumbai. A total of 5428 patients were found in Mumbai. A study of Mumbai Corona Update revealed that most of the patients were from high rise buildings and settlements. This information was given by the health department. Colaba-Fort in A section, Grant Road-Girgaon area in D section, Andheri East West. And the number of patients in Bandra East-West has been found to be high.

After the second wave of corona, the number of patients in Mumbai had come down to 100. However, in the last few days, the number of patients has started increasing significantly. The number of patients in Mumbai has also crossed the 5,000 mark. The number of patients in Mumbai's upscale neighborhoods and buildings is huge. The number of corona patients has increased due to travel from abroad, attending meetings and public events.

Number of patients in the last few days in Mumbai

December 31 - 5428

December 30 - 3671

December 29 - 2510

December 28 - 1377

December 27 - 809

December 26 - 922

December 25 - 757

December 24 - 683

December 23 - 602

December 22 - 490

December 21 - 327

Grant Road-Girgaon area in Colaba-Fort, D section, Andheri East-West. And the number of patients in Bandra East-West has increased 10 times.

Corona testing has been called for domestic workers, drivers and watchmen coming to work in buildings where the number of corona patients has increased. If a person's report is positive, he/she should be quarantined. Sanitize four to five times a day. It has been appealed that public crowd events should be avoided.

It has come to light that the number of patients of Omicron variant is increasing in Maharashtra. The number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra has reached 454.