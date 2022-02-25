Income-tax department raids house of Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav

Income Tax department has reached the house of Shiv Sena leader and Mumbai Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav. A team including CRPF Jawan has arrived at his house. A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) also arrived at his residence.

Yashwant Jadhav is accused of embezzling Rs 15 crore. He is said to have moved the money to the UAE. Therefore, after NCP leader and Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik, now there is talk of Shiv Sena leader being on the radar of investigative agencies.

Income tax officials arrived at the house of Shiv Sena leader and Mumbai Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav along with CRPF jawans this morning. It is understood that the interrogation of Yashwant Jadhav is underway at his house in Mazgaon area of ​​Mumbai. Documents are currently being examined at his home. Yashwant Jadhav's wife Yamini Jadhav is a MLA from Mumbai's Byculla Assembly constituency on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Allegations of financial misconduct

Yashwant Jadhav has been the Chairman of the Standing Committee of Mumbai Municipal Corporation for the last five years. BJP leaders are accusing Jadhav of financial misconduct through anonymous companies. Yashwant Jadhav is accused of embezzling Rs 15 crore. He is said to have moved the money to the UAE. Therefore, after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, now another leader of Shiv Sena seems to be on the radar of Central Investigation Agency.