INDIA Bloc to Seek Support for TDP in Contest for Lok Sabha Speaker's Post, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated on Sunday that all members of the opposition INDIA bloc will work towards securing support for the ruling ally Telugu Desam Party if it nominates a candidate for the Lok Sabha speaker's election. Speaking to reporters, Raut emphasized the significance of the speaker's election, warning that if the BJP wins the post, it could fracture supportive parties like the TDP, JD, and political factions led by Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary.

"We have experienced BJP's betrayal of its supporters," Raut asserted. "I've heard that the TDP intends to field a candidate. In response, INDIA bloc partners will deliberate and strive to ensure that all alliance members extend their support to the TDP."Raut also advocated for the opposition's entitlement to the deputy speaker's position under the rules, citing his position as a Rajya Sabha member. He contended that the NDA government lacks stability.

Raut further alleged that Prime Minister Modi's leadership was endorsed in the NDA parliamentary meeting rather than the BJP's parliamentary party meeting. "The BJP's parliamentary meeting did not occur. Had the leadership issue been addressed there, the outcome might have differed. Therefore, Modi's selection was in the NDA's parliamentary meeting. This is a significant issue," he claimed.