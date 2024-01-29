India's Bullet Train to Include Early Earthquake Detection System for Passenger Safety

India's railway network is taking a leap forward in passenger safety with the first-ever integration of seismometers on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) project, also known as the Bullet Train project. This Early Earthquake Detection System (EEDS) draws inspiration from Japan's Shinkansen technology. The system will rely on a network of 28 seismometers strategically placed along the MAHSR route, with eight located in Maharashtra (Mumbai, Thane, Virar, and Boisar) and 14 in Gujarat (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Mahemdavad, and Ahmedabad).

These will be installed at traction substations and switching posts for optimal coverage. Additionally, six "inland seismometers" will be positioned in earthquake-prone areas like Khed, Ratnagiri, Latur, and Pangri (Maharashtra) and Adesar and Old Bhuj (Gujarat).This strategic placement targets regions with a history of earthquakes exceeding 5.5 magnitude in the past century, as identified through detailed surveys and soil suitability studies conducted by Japanese experts using micro tremor tests. When EEDS detects tremors through primary waves, it will trigger an automatic power shutdown along the affected section, engaging emergency brakes to bring trains to a safe halt. This proactive measure aims to minimize earthquake-related risks and instill confidence in future Bullet Train travel. The EEDS implementation marks a significant commitment to passenger safety and operational resilience on the MAHSR project. It showcases India's embrace of technology and rigorous scientific analysis to enhance railway safety and build trust in its high-speed rail ambitions.