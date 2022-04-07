INS Vikrant Funds: Uddhav Thackeray should tell where he got the figure of Rs 58 crores, asks Kirit Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has responded to the allegations made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on INS Vikrant. "I received the FIR copy from the police late. You will laugh when you read the copy. Uddhav Thackeray should tell me where he got the figure of Rs 58 crore," said Kirit Somaiya. He was talking to reporters outside the ED office in Mumbai today.

irit Somaiya along with some members of the Jarandeshwar Sugar Factory had reached the ED office today with a letter requesting a detailed inquiry into the whole matter to hand over the Jarandeshwar factory to the farmers. He spoke to the media after meeting with ED officials. "If Ajit Pawar has nothing to do with Jarandeshwar factory then why he talks about it?", asked Kirit Somaiya. He said that Jarandeshwar factory is a factory of 27,000 members and it has to be given to the farmers.

Kirit Somaiya had this morning refrained from commenting on where the money collected for INS Vikrant had gone. Somaiya had wrapped up the press conference in just five minutes. Ignoring reporters' questions, he got into the car and left. Later in the afternoon, while speaking outside the ED office, Somaiya finally gave his position on the matter. "I received a copy of the FIR lodged by the police in the case of INS Vikrant late. If you read that copy, you will laugh. The citizen who has lodged a complaint. How did the police file a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 without giving me any idea? ", asked Somaiya.

Mumbai police have registered a case of cheating against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil for alleged misappropriation of over ₹ 58 crore funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, an official said on Thursday.

The case against them was filed based on a complaint lodged by a 53-year-old former Army personnel on Wednesday evening at the Trombay police station in suburban Mankhurd, he said.