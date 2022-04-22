Interim relief to Narayan Rane, Bombay HC grants two-week protection from arrest

Union Minister Narayan Rane had made an offensive statement about the Chief Minister of the state at Mahad during the Jana Aashirwad Yatra. After that, cases were registered against Rane in various places including Mahad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Pune. After his arrest, Rane was granted bail by a court in Mahad. However, the court had stipulated that while granting bail, one should report to the local crime branch office in Alibag. The High Court has given interim relief to Union Minister Narayan Rane in the case of an offensive statement against the Chief Minister and directed the police not to take any drastic action for two weeks.

On August 23, 2021, Rane had said in Raigad that he would have slapped the chief minister for “not knowing how many years it has been since India gained Independence”.