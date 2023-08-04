Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting: RPF constable Chetan Singh likely to undergo narco test

Chetan Singh, accused of killing four people in Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting is likely to undergo narco test. According to officials, Chetan, who is presently in the custody of Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP), was grilled for questioned by the ATS for hours on Thursday (August 3).The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police interrogated the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Chetan Singh, including a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI), onboard Jaipur-Mumbai Express train.

The accused RPF constable Chetan Singh allegedly shot dead Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena and three passengers on the moving Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express near Palghar station in Maharashtra on July 31. A five-member high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the incident.The Borivali GRP has recorded the statement of over 20 people. "Police are reaching out to those present on the train at the time of the incident to get a better understanding of the situation. They have requested people to come forward so that the sequence of events can be understood properly," a senior official with GRP said. Following the incident, an FIR has been registered at Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai against Singh under sections 302, Arms Act and Railway Police Act and he was arrested.