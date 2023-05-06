Jalna: Mother dies in attempt to rescue son from canal, body recovered after 48 hrs

The body of 35-year-old Vandana Garule, who had drowned in the canal at Dahyala village in Ambad tehsil on Wednesday, was found after 48 hours of search at Churmapuri in Ambad tehsil.

Earlier, it was reported that Vandana and her nine-year-old son Sarthak went to wash clothes on Wednesday. While doing so, Sarthak accidentally fell into the canal. In an attempt to rescue her son, Vandana also entered the water but tragically drowned.

The family members of Vandana and her son became worried when they did not return home as expected. Upon investigating, they discovered scattered clothes near the canal. After some time, the body of Sarthak was found, but Vandana's remained missing. On Friday, her body was discovered in the canal near Churmapuri village, and was sent for postmortem. The Gondi police have registered the case as an accidental death.