Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police gets bomb threat call in in Mira-Bhayandar

The Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police in the early hours today received a call threatening of a possible bomb blast in Mira-Bhayandar, police said.

According to the police the caller was identified as Yashwant Mane who dialed the top cop and asked police to send personnel to Mira-Bhaydar immediately.

When the officer questioned him further, he disconnected the phone using abusive words following which the Joint Commissioner alerted the Mumbai Police Control. Mumbai police and Mira Bhayandar Police are investigating this matter.

Meanwhile, Google's office in Pune city today received a bomb call, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said. The man who allegedly made the call was traced to Hyderabad and detained by the Telangana Police. A team of Mumbai Police has left for Telangana to bring the accused to Mumbai.